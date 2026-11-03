OpenAI Is Building Its Own AI Chips, So Why Is It Turning To Google?

Building Chips Isn’t Enough

OpenAI’s custom-chip initiative is part of a broader effort to gain greater control over the infrastructure powering its AI models. In October 2025, the company announced a collaboration with Broadcom to develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators and networking systems. OpenAI will design the accelerators, while Broadcom will help develop and deploy them. The rollout was targeted to begin in the second half of 2026 and continue through 2029.