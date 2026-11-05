India’s Largest Clothing Market Remained Unbranded For A Reason; That Reason No Longer Exists

The second is taxation. The GST structure, with a 5% rate on apparel priced below ₹2,500 compared with 18% above that threshold, provides a more favourable tax environment for the value segment.



The third, and perhaps most consequential, is distribution. Advertising can create awareness of a ₹399 shirt, but it cannot ensure that the product can be delivered profitably. For years, the economics of reaching customers and managing returns made this difficult.