Adani Airports Announces ₹20,000 Crore Airport City Expansion Across India

Adani Airport Holdings will invest over ₹20,000 crore to develop Airport City projects across six Indian airports
The first phase spans 655 acres across six airports, with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai receiving most investment
The projects will integrate hotels, offices, retail and transport links to create connected airport-led urban destinations
Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country's largest private airport operator, has announced plans to invest more than ₹20,000 crore to develop integrated Airport City projects across six airports in India, expanding beyond airport operations into hospitality, retail, entertainment and commercial infrastructure.
The first phase will cover over 655 acres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. Nearly 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development is planned, with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai accounting for almost 440 acres and close to 70% of the total investment.
The developments will be built around existing airport infrastructure and linked with Metro and city transport networks, allowing passengers and nearby residents to access hotels, workplaces, restaurants, retail outlets and convention spaces from a single integrated location.
Adani's Airport City Plan
Unlike traditional commercial projects, the Airport City developments are being planned as connected urban districts centred around airports. Besides passenger facilities, the projects are expected to support business activity, tourism and employment in the surrounding regions.
Speaking at the launch, Jeet Adani, Director of AAHL, said, "As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation." He said the Airport City programme aims to attract investment, create jobs and support the long-term growth of the cities around its airports.
The Airport City concept is inspired by airport districts at Singapore Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam Schiphol and Seoul Incheon, which combine aviation infrastructure with commercial and lifestyle developments, AAHL noted.
Hotels, Investment & Sustainability
As part of the expansion, AAHL has also partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop five premium and luxury hotels across its airport network. The agreement will also bring the Kimpton hotel brand to India for the first time.
The Airport City programme will also involve partnerships with companies across hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and entertainment. Master planning has been assigned to Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Benoy and Znera Space.
Larsen & Toubro, Tata Projects and PSP Projects will lead construction, while CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield have been appointed for consulting and project management.
According to AAHL, all Airport City projects have received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The company said the developments will prioritise energy-efficient design, walkability and public spaces.
The airport operator currently manages eight airports across India, with Navi Mumbai International Airport set to join its network.