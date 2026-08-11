US H-1B, L-1 Extension Fee Hike Kicks In From September 9: Here's Who Pays

The rule is set to be published in the Federal Register on August 10 and will take effect 30 days later, DHS said. It confirmed that the fee, applicable to employers with 50 or more US employees where more than half hold H-1B or L-1 status, will come into force from September 9. Under the expanded provision, employers will need to pay $4,000 for each H-1B extension petition and $4,500 for each L-1 extension petition.