2 Billion New ₹10, ₹20 Notes Coming? What RBI’s Polymer Currency Plan Means

On the taxation front, Sitharaman told PTI, "The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has brought in a two-rate structure with a standard rate of 18 per cent, a merit rate of 5 per cent and a special de-merit rate of 40 per cent for a select few goods and services (but inclusive of earlier compensation cess rate, and hence with no increase in overall tax burden)."