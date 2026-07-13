Centre Seeks To Overturn Adani's Court Plea Over Nicotine Pouch Sales At Mumbai Airport

Government Says Airport Is On Indian Soil

In a filing dated July 7 and reviewed by Reuters, the government said the airport, one of the country's busiest, is located on Indian soil, rejecting Adani's argument that the products fall outside Indian jurisdiction. "The products enter Indian airspace and Indian territory at the moment of arrival at CSMIA. The fact that they are stored in a customs-bonded warehouse does not mean they are not physically present in India," the government said as quoted by the report.