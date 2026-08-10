Centre Eyes Minimum Import Price To Shield Float Glass Industry From Cheap Imports

India currently imports glass and glassware worth an estimated $2.1 billion, sourced largely from China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. A 10% basic customs duty is levied on raw and clear float glass imports. Despite this, industry players said Chinese float glass is available at around ₹25,000 per tonne, with comparable pricing from Malaysia and Vietnam. They argued that a minimum import price would help level the field for Indian manufacturers, who are contending with both rising costs and low-priced competition from East Asia.