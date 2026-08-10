Centre Eyes Minimum Import Price To Shield Float Glass Industry From Cheap Imports

Govt may fix Minimum Import Price of ₹34,000/tonne for float glass.
Move follows industry concerns over high energy costs and cheap imports from China, Malaysia, Vietnam.
India's flat glass demand projected to reach 3.8 million tonnes, up from 2.75 million tonnes in 2026.
The government is likely to fix a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of ₹34,000 per metric tonne on float glass, as domestic manufacturers continue to flag rising production costs, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The proposed MIP is meant to shield India's float glass sector from cheaper imports. Industry players have made several representations to the government, pointing to a combination of high energy costs and low-cost imports from China, Malaysia and Vietnam that has put pressure on domestic manufacturing.
Major producers such as Asahi India Glass, Saint-Gobain India and Gold Plus Glass are expected to benefit if the price floor comes into effect. Float glass finds application across construction, green building glazing, automotive parts, window systems and solar PV panels.
Gas Supply Disruption Adds To Costs
Manufacturers have reortedly cited natural gas, a key input in float glass production, as a major cost driver. They said supply disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia have pushed up gas prices, adding to production costs and weakening the competitiveness of Indian manufacturers against imports. In Firozabad, one of the country's major glass production hubs, output has reportedly fallen by more than 30%.
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Industry representatives said the resulting shortage has had a ripple effect across sectors that depend on glass, including pharmaceuticals, beverage packaging and automobiles, as per the report.
India currently imports glass and glassware worth an estimated $2.1 billion, sourced largely from China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. A 10% basic customs duty is levied on raw and clear float glass imports. Despite this, industry players said Chinese float glass is available at around ₹25,000 per tonne, with comparable pricing from Malaysia and Vietnam. They argued that a minimum import price would help level the field for Indian manufacturers, who are contending with both rising costs and low-priced competition from East Asia.
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India's flat glass market was estimated at around 2.75 million tonnes in 2026. Demand is projected to grow to nearly 3.8 million tonnes, according to industry estimates.