Hospital Stocks Fall Up To 3% On Panel's Proposal To Cap Room Rents

Hospital stocks fell after panel proposed capping hospital room rents.
Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare led declines among listed hospital operators.
Panel recommended package pricing and upfront treatment cost estimates for transparency.
Hospital stocks came under pressure on Tuesday after a Parliamentary committee recommended capping hospital room rents at rates charged by nearby three-star hotels and proposed a series of measures to improve healthcare affordability.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise shares settled 1.81% lower at ₹8,750.5, while Max Healthcare Institute declined 2.71% to ₹1,040. Both stocks were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 after falling around 2.5% during the session before trimming losses. Fortis Healthcare ended more than 1% lower, while Global Health (Medanta) declined 2.43%.
Panel Recommends Cap On Hospital Charges
The selling pressure followed the release of a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on the "Affordability and Accessibility of Healthcare Facilities in Public and Private Sector."
Among its key recommendations, the committee proposed that hospital room rents should not exceed the rates charged by three-star hotels in the vicinity. It also suggested introducing package pricing for surgeries to improve cost predictability and curb unnecessary billing.
The committee further recommended that hospitals provide patients with an estimate of the total expected cost of treatment before the commencement of medical procedures, with the aim of enhancing transparency and reducing unexpected expenses.
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Stocks Underperform Broader Market
The decline in hospital operators came on a weak day for the broader market.
The BSE Sensex fell 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to close at 78,154.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 24,471.70.
Investors appeared concerned that any move towards tighter regulation of hospital pricing could weigh on revenue growth and margins for listed private healthcare providers if the committee's recommendations are eventually implemented.