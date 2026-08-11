Small Finance Bank Slice Announces Profit Of Over ₹50 Crore In First Quarter Of Current Fiscal

Small finance bank slice on Tuesday announced a profit of over ₹50 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27, surpassing the bank's net profit for the entire previous fiscal of 2025-26, a company statement said.
The bank's full-year profit for 2025-26 was ₹48.4 crore It said for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the bank reported a net profit after tax of ₹50.9 crore, against a net loss of ₹10.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The total income grew to ₹413.8 crore from ₹298.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, a year-on-year increase of about 39%.
Net worth stood at ₹896 crore as of June 30, 2026, and the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio came in at 18.2%, well above regulatory requirements, the statement said.
The bank's gross NPA and net NPA have improved to 4.36% and 3.24% respectively, compared to 6.31% and 4.66% respectively, as of June 30, 2025.
Its gross loan book grew about 55% year-on-year to ₹5,098 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹3,284 crore; while the deposits nearly doubled to ₹5,765 crore from ₹3,038 crore, as of June 30, 2025.
Total assets of the bank stood at ₹7,444 crore, a year-on-year increase of 54%, the statement added.
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Slice Small Finance Bank, with its registered office in Guwahati, was formed following the merger of consumer payments and lending company Slice with North East Small Finance Bank.