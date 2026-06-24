Adani Group Targets 10 GW Nuclear Power Capacity by 2035

"FY 2025-26 was one such year," he said. "It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty." "At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction," Adani said, referring to the group's ₹25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility".