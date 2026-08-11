YouTube Tightens Monetisation Rules For New Creators, Effective 2027

From February 1, 2027, creators seeking to earn ad and Premium revenue through YPP must clear one of two benchmarks, either 8,000 qualified watch hours accumulated over the preceding year, or 20 million qualified Shorts views within the previous 90 days. The subscriber requirement of 1,000 remains unchanged. YouTube said the revised criteria are designed to reward creators who are consistently active on the platform while still widening earning opportunities overall. Entry requirements for Fan Funding and shopping-linked features will not be altered, the company confirmed, restricting the new thresholds to ad and Premium revenue sharing alone.