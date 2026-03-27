Outlook Planet C3: 'Circularity Must Drive Competitiveness,' Says Textile Ministry's Rohit Kansal

Circularity is competitive, not compliance. That idea is steadily reshaping the narrative around India’s textile industry, pushing sustainability out of the realm of regulatory obligation and into the core of economic strategy, said Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, on Friday. Speaking at the Outlook Planet C3 Summit, Kansal elaborated that the way forward to a sustainable global economy is about making sustainability a competitive edge, and not just making sectors sustainable. He added that the textile sector, in particular, has long practised sustainability, with a recent report by the Ministry highlighting that 95% of pre-consumer textile waste is already recovered and reintegrated into the textile chain.