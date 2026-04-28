House of Chikankari Raises ₹25 Crore in Series A Round Led by Cap Alpha Ventures

House of Chikankari raises ₹25 crore in Series A funding led by Cap Alpha Ventures.
Reports 50%+ growth in FY26; ARR at ₹50 crore with over 2 lakh customers globally.
Funds to drive product expansion, offline retail push, and international growth.
House of Chikankari (HOC) has raised ₹25 crore in a Series A funding round led by Cap Alpha Ventures, formerly known as Client Associates Alternate Fund (CAAF). The fundraise marks a significant step in the company’s plans to scale operations, deepen its omni-channel presence, and expand into new markets.
Founded in 2020 by Aakriti Rawal and Poonam Rawal, HOC focuses on reinterpreting traditional chikankari embroidery for modern, everyday wear. The brand has built a supply ecosystem of over 10,000 women artisans across India, combining heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design.
The company reported over 50% growth in FY26 and is currently operating at an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of around ₹50 crore. It has served more than 2 lakh customers and ships to over 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
A majority of its revenue comes from proprietary channels, with its website and app collectively recording over 9 lakh monthly user sessions.
The fresh capital will be deployed to expand HOC’s product portfolio, strengthen its offline retail footprint, improve working capital efficiency, and invest in team expansion and marketing. The company is also looking to scale its presence among global Indian consumers.
“This fundraise marks an important step in our journey of building a brand that brings Indian craftsmanship to a wider audience while remaining relevant to today’s consumer,” said Aakriti Rawal, Founder, House of Chikankari.
Rishabh Kant, Principal at Cap Alpha Ventures, said the company has demonstrated strong execution and built solid business fundamentals with healthy unit economics, positioning it well for future growth.
HOC is targeting multi-fold growth over the next two years, driven by product innovation, channel expansion, and brand-building initiatives. “House of Chikankari remains committed to strengthening its artisan ecosystem and driving long-term impact across the craft value chain.
With Cap Alpha Ventures as a strategic partner, the company is well-positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth,” the company said in a joint statement.