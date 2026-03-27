Outlook Planet C3 2026: India Facing Leakages in its Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Industry, Experts Highlight

Highlighting the increasing need for minerals and renewable energy storage, she said, “What we are not discussing right now is that we are moving towards electrification, which will require more electricity. India is leading in the renewable energy space globally. And for all that technological development—solar, hydro projects, and battery storage—the kind of minerals we need are already sitting in these batteries. Our cities are urban mines—from your cars, your batteries, your phones, PCs, refrigerators—there are all the metals we need.”