Outlook Planet C3 2026: Market Stability, Floor Pricing Key for Carbon Market Success, Say Experts

“I am working on this carbon market since 2003. I have seen the rise and fall and then the push again of this space. There are many learnings across this journey about how the benefit will reach the actual doer. There should be a parity of prices. A couple of years ago it was trading at $5 dollar, today it's trading at $0.5 dollar. In Indian carbon market, availability of the market, parity of prices and floor price is something that becomes important. We hope that these challenges are taken care during this new transition,” he said.