HCCB And Nirmal Vasundhara Lead Ground-Level Sustainability Effort In Surat

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Nirmal Vasundhara are driving ground-level sustainability in Surat with a major clean-up at Dumas Sea Face, showcasing real-world BRSR and EPR compliance, circularity in plastic waste management, and collaborative ESG action with local authorities and Safai Sathis.

The Bottom Line : Building a circular economy is a shared responsibility. With the right backing from corporates and operational precision from partners like Nirmal Vasundhara, national environmental targets are achievable.

From the Director’s Desk: “Environmental compliance requires verifiable, on-ground action. By uniting government, corporates, and citizens, we turn BRSR and EPR frameworks into real impact. Our mission is to ensure every sustainability commitment translates into complete circularity.” — Miklesh Goel, Managing Director

The Compliance Partner : Managing the intricacies of EPR demands specialized capability. Nirmal Vasundhara guaranteed total circularity for the event by routing all gathered plastic straight to their MRF Center. Beyond physical recovery, the company delivers the strategic consulting needed to harmonize corporate activity with EPR and global ESG standards, including GHG accounting and CDP reporting.

Community and Governance : Frameworks fail without local support. Empowered by leaders from the GPCB and SMC, and driven by the city’s dedicated Safai Sathis, the operation highlighted the indispensable role of grassroots waste segregation.

Mandates in Motion : The initiative served as a masterclass in BRSR and EPR compliance. HCCB’s active partnership showcased the rigorous, physical work needed to achieve true sustainability, proving that compliant businesses invest directly in community health rather than merely checking regulatory boxes.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 6: Meeting India’s strict ESG targets requires transparent, localized initiatives. Demonstrating how corporate responsibility translates into impact, Nirmal Vasundhara and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) successfully executed a targeted clean-up along Surat’s Dumas Sea Face on April 29, 2026.

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