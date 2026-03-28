CSR Funding Set to Hit ₹1.43 Lakh Crore by FY25, But Startups Still Struggle for Long-Term Capital

However, despite this growing pool of capital, startups working on sustainability and social innovation continue to face challenges in securing long-term funding commitments, he added. One of the central issues is the structure of CSR spending itself, which often prioritises short-term, measurable outcomes over deep, multi-year transformation. Many social enterprises working in areas such as recycling, livelihood generation, climate-resilient infrastructure, and waste management require sustained capital to demonstrate viability and scale impact.