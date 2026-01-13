Kolkata Electric Two-Wheeler Riders Honk The Most, Bengaluru Riders Panic-Brake Frequently: Ather Energy

Noting that adoption of connected features remains consistently high, Phokela said, "In the second quarter of FY25, 88 per cent of our customers opted to purchase AtherStack Pro, our connected software suite. This shows that riders are actively choosing technology that enhances their daily commuting experience rather than treating software as an add-on." Ather Energy's year-end insights also found that safety-related software features were increasingly used every day with Ather's 'FallSafe' system, which automatically cuts motor power when a scooter tips over, was activated less frequently in Mumbai and Bengaluru at the rate of roughly one use every two years per scooter.