Namma Yatri Taps into India’s $3Bn Corporate Mobility Market with New Ride Benefits, Starting with OneBanc

Namma Yatri & OneBanc partnered to launch "Corporate Ride Benefits"
Solution integrates ride data into OneBanc’s EMTS
Shifting to transparent sourcing could save large enterprises over $10mn annually
Namma Yatri, the ONDC-aligned open mobility platform, said on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with OneBanc to launch an integrated corporate mobility solution. The offering automates bookings, expense capture, policy enforcement and invoicing for employers. Billed as the first rollout of Namma Yatri’s “Corporate Ride Benefits”, the collaboration aims to make corporate travel more predictable for finance teams, fairer for drivers and simpler for employees.
What will the Integration Will Do?
Under the partnership, business rides booked on Namma Yatri will be automatically recorded within OneBanc’s Employer Money Tracking System (EMTS). Trip details such as routes, timestamps, merchant GST information and other proof-of-travel data will be verified and reconciled without manual effort. According to the companies, this creates an “audit-ready” stream of expense data, accelerates invoicing and settlement, and ensures company travel policies are enforced at the time of booking.
The tie-up is aimed at addressing what both firms describe as an opaque and inefficient corporate mobility market. Citing Deloitte estimates, the announcement notes that India’s travel and expense (T&E) market is valued at around $11–13 billion a year, with local transport and cab services accounting for roughly $2.5–3 billion.
An anonymised six-month study of a 9,500-employee enterprise, shared as part of the release, found that corporate mark-ups on identical routes averaged 32% compared with personal fares on mainstream platforms. It also projected that shifting to transparent sourcing and automated processing could generate more than $10 million in annual savings for the organisation, while reducing reconciliation effort by nearly 78%.
Driver-First, Commission-Free Model
Namma Yatri said the corporate offering will operate on its open-network framework, which it claims ensures fair pay for drivers by eliminating hidden commissions. By replacing opaque mark-ups with predictable pricing, the model is designed to help employers plan travel budgets more accurately while allowing drivers to keep a larger share of the fare.
In the initial phase, the integration will target enterprises with large and geographically dispersed workforces, including technology services companies, BFSI firms, manufacturers and shared-services centres, where local transport accounts for a significant portion of employee travel and expense spending. The two companies said they plan to expand the solution to additional sectors as adoption increases.
Why it Matters?
“Mobility works best when it is fair, transparent and built on public digital infrastructure,” said Shan MS, COO and co-founder of Namma Yatri. He said the partnership brings the same qualities enterprises seek, predictability, accountability and clean systems, into corporate travel. Vibhore Goyal, Founder and CEO of OneBanc, said the collaboration would give finance teams access to high-quality trip data, accurate invoicing and significantly lower operational effort.
Finance teams have long struggled with delayed receipts, inconsistent GST documentation and time-consuming reconciliations across thousands of low-value local rides. By automating data capture and validation at the source, the companies say organisations can cut back-office costs, improve compliance, shorten settlement cycles and gain clearer visibility into route-level spending. For suppliers and drivers, the model promises predictable demand and transparent payouts, an important draw as platforms come under increasing scrutiny over gig worker economics.