Namma Yatri Taps into India’s $3Bn Corporate Mobility Market with New Ride Benefits, Starting with OneBanc

What will the Integration Will Do?

Under the partnership, business rides booked on Namma Yatri will be automatically recorded within OneBanc’s Employer Money Tracking System (EMTS). Trip details such as routes, timestamps, merchant GST information and other proof-of-travel data will be verified and reconciled without manual effort. According to the companies, this creates an “audit-ready” stream of expense data, accelerates invoicing and settlement, and ensures company travel policies are enforced at the time of booking.