Correction in Frothy Fintech Valuations Is Good In The Long Term: Neil Parekh

A

There are a few reasons behind that. First and foremost, the Singapore President visited Odisha in early 2025, which brought significant attention from Singaporean investors, companies, and quite frankly, even the Singapore government towards Odisha.

Equally important is the initiative shown by the Odisha government itself. There is a clear push to train and develop young students so they are ready for what I would call the future economy.

Odisha has always been a rich state in terms of natural resources. Historically, a lot of wealth has been extracted from the ground. That is a strength and, in many ways, a God-given gift that one must continue to benefit from. But at the same time, for the broader population, participation in the knowledge economy is going to be critical for the next phase of development.

We have seen countries like Qatar and Abu Dhabi doing something similar, where asset-rich regions build a knowledge-driven ecosystem alongside their traditional strengths. Odisha is adopting a comparable strategy.

And I would also add that Odisha is a state with enormous potential. It can afford to make investments in its people and build a differentiated niche compared to other states. I commend the Odisha government for that.