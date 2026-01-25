  1. home
Cuba Keen to Deepen Economic Engagement With India: Envoy

He also hailed the International Kolkata Book Fair and expressed Cuba's interest in participating in the event next year

PTI
info_icon

Cuba is keen to deepen economic engagement with India in sectors such as agro-industry, biotechnology, healthcare, information technology, renewable energy, sports and tourism, Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera said on Saturday.

Addressing a special session on India-Cuba bilateral trade and economic cooperation organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) here, Aguilera said Cuba is a pioneer in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, with its biopharma products exported to 45 countries.

He said Cuba is also in the process of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy, opening avenues for cooperation in clean energy solutions.

BY Neeraj Thakur

The envoy said his country allows companies the use of land for business purposes, and offers an electronic visa facility to facilitate ease of travel and investment.

Highlighting Cuba’s tourism potential, Aguilera said the country has 10 international airports, three cruise terminals and 10 international marinas, offering wide-ranging opportunities for collaboration in tourism and allied infrastructure.

He also hailed the International Kolkata Book Fair and expressed Cuba’s interest in participating in the event next year, underlining the importance of cultural exchanges alongside economic ties.

Speaking at the session, Prof Maiky Diaz Perez, First Secretary at the Embassy of Cuba in India, said enhanced collaboration could strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries, while stressing the need to identify specific areas of cooperation to achieve tangible outcomes.

