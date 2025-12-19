Ather Energy to Launch Insurance Subsidiary, Plans to Sell EV Policies

The company cited recent operational momentum to justify the push. On a standalone basis, Ather’s revenue from operations rose about 54% year on year to ₹898.9 crore in Q2 FY26, while losses narrowed to around ₹154.1 crore for the quarter. Ather also said its share of India’s electric two-wheeler market increased to 17.4% from 12.1% a year earlier. As of September 30, 2025, the company operated one of the country’s largest fast-charging networks, with about 4,322 fast and neighbourhood chargers globally, including roughly 4,282 in India and 40 in neighbouring markets.