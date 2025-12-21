Committee Finalising Details

A high-level committee chaired by Power Minister Ashish Sood has been reviewing the new policy for about four months and is reportedly close to finalising the subsidy architecture after consulting experts. Delhi’s first EV policy, introduced in 2020, expired in August 2023 and has been extended several times while authorities drafted the replacement. The earlier policy included per-kWh incentives for two-wheelers, flat payments for three-wheelers and a limited subsidy window for electric cars, along with exemptions on road tax and registration fees for EVs.