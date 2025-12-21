Delhi will launch a revamped EV policy in April 2026 to curb air pollution
New financial incentives and scrappage programs will bridge price gap
The plan includes neighbourhood-level charging and battery-swap
The Delhi government plans to roll out a revamped electric-vehicle policy at the start of the next financial year, focusing on financial incentives, a scrappage programme for older polluting vehicles, and faster expansion of neighbourhood-level charging infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
The proposed measures aim to speed up the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles while also helping to improve air quality in the capital. Officials said the policy will offer subsidies to reduce the price gap between conventional internal-combustion vehicles and electric alternatives, although the exact incentive amounts and eligibility criteria are still being finalised.
The new framework will also introduce a scrappage incentive. Owners who scrap older petrol or diesel vehicles will be eligible for additional financial benefits when purchasing a new electric vehicle, a step the Delhi government says will help take high-emission vehicles off the roads.
Neighbourhood charging & Battery Solutions
To tackle one of the biggest barriers to adoption, the policy envisages a major expansion of charging infrastructure focused on residential colonies. Proposals under consideration include a single-window clearance mechanism for installations, a wider deployment of public and semi-public chargers, battery-swap facilities and scientific end-of-life battery disposal systems aimed at reducing charging time and limiting environmental harm from used cells.
Gupta framed the policy as both an environmental and an economic strategy, saying the measures would lower particulate pollution and help position Delhi as a national centre for electric mobility. “Our goal is to ensure that EVs are affordable for every middle-class family in Delhi and that charging them is as easy as charging a mobile phone,” she said.
Committee Finalising Details
A high-level committee chaired by Power Minister Ashish Sood has been reviewing the new policy for about four months and is reportedly close to finalising the subsidy architecture after consulting experts. Delhi’s first EV policy, introduced in 2020, expired in August 2023 and has been extended several times while authorities drafted the replacement. The earlier policy included per-kWh incentives for two-wheelers, flat payments for three-wheelers and a limited subsidy window for electric cars, along with exemptions on road tax and registration fees for EVs.
While the government has confirmed the broad pillars of the policy, officials have not disclosed specific subsidy levels, scrappage payments or rollout timetables. The exact design of incentives, implementation rules for colony-level charging and the financing plan for infrastructure expansion will be announced when the policy is formally released ahead of the new financial year.