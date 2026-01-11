India’s electric-vehicle market crossed a significant milestone in 2025, with sales touching 2.3 million units, accounting for about 8% of all new vehicle registrations, according to India Energy Storage Alliance’s India EV Market 2025 report. The growth was driven by policy incentives, expanding charging and energy-storage infrastructure, and a sharp spike in demand during the festive season in the fourth quarter, the report said, citing Vahan Portal data.