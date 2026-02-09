Elevate Now Raises ₹18 Cr in Seed Funding to Scale India’s First Clinical Weight Loss Platform

Elevate Now raised ₹18 crore in seed funding led by Physis Capital to scale its platform
340 million Indians with a BMI above 25 represent the primary target for this clinical-grade model
A 90% weight maintenance rate was achieved by users six months after completing their program
Weight loss platform Elevate Now has raised ₹18 crore in seed funding, led by Physis Capital, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures and Titan Capital.
Elevate Now works on diagnosing underlying drivers for weight gain such as insulin resistance, inflammation and hormonal imbalances, and then delivering personalised treatment under medical supervision rather than generic calorie restriction.
The newly raised capital will be deployed towards strengthening the company’s technology platform, expanding proprietary clinical research, developing medicinal and nutritional supplements, and building next-generation personalisation systems to improve outcomes at scale.
Weight Loss in India
India today has over 340 million people with a BMI above 25, yet most weight loss solutions rely on diets, gyms or influencer-led programs that struggle to deliver durable results.
“Our goal is not rapid weight loss, but outcomes that last,” said Suryansh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Now. “Most players in this category optimise for before and after photos. We optimise for what happens months after the weight is lost. When you treat obesity as a medical condition and remain accountable beyond the scale, maintenance becomes the real measure of success.”
The platform operates a fully online, subscription-based model offering programs ranging from 3 to 24 months. Each user is assigned a physician trained in obesity medicine, supported by blood diagnostics, continuous glucose monitoring data and a dedicated health coach. Where clinically appropriate, treatment includes responsible, doctor-supervised GLP-1 or relevant obesity medicine-based therapies, with protocols designed to prioritise safety, sustainability and long-term adherence.
Elevate Now Vision
The Bengaluru-based startup has onboarded over 30,000 paying users to date. Users have recorded an average weight loss of approximately 10 kilograms over six months.
Its focus on long-term outcomes has resulted in a 90 percent weight maintenance rate six months after users complete their weight loss phase, significantly higher than industry benchmarks. Between April 2025 and January 2026, Elevate Now reported average month on month revenue growth of 17 percent.
Commenting on the investment, a Titan Capital spokesperson said, “What stood out to us was the company’s ability to combine clinical-grade outcomes with a consumer-first experience. Elevate Now is building a scalable business by applying operational rigor to a problem that has traditionally lacked structure.”
Vinay Bansal of Physis Capital said the company is addressing a structural gap in India’s healthcare ecosystem. “Sustainable weight loss requires medical supervision, personalised protocols and long-term accountability. Elevate Now has built a model that brings all three together in a way that can scale responsibly.”
Elevate Now is also backed by marquee early-stage investors including W Health Ventures, Narayana Health, and Swiggy Co-founder Sriharsha Majety.