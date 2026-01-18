  1. home
Odisha Secures ₹1 Lakh Cr Investment Commitments at Kolkata Roadshow

The Odisha government has secured investment commitments and proposals worth around ₹1 lakh crore during an investors' roadshow in Kolkata, officials said

PTI
info_icon

The Odisha government has secured investment commitments and proposals worth around ₹1 lakh crore during an investors’ roadshow in Kolkata, officials said.

Officials of the neighbouring state engaged with over 500 industrialists and business leaders as part of its outreach programme in the run-up to ‘Enterprise Odisha’, scheduled to be held on January 27-28 in Rourkela, they said.

Mohan Charan Majhi, chief minister of Odisha - null
Centre To Procure Additional 6 Lakh Mt Of Rice From Odisha: Minister

BY PTI

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

The ‘Odisha Investors’ Meet’ in Kolkata witnessed participation from industry representatives across multiple sectors, with the state government holding around 130 high-level meetings and sector-specific interactions with companies from manufacturing, metals, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and allied segments, an official release said.

During the engagements, 27 memoranda of understanding were signed involving a potential investment of Rs 81,864 crore, while 19 investment intent proposals amounting to ₹18,453 crore were received, it said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at the roadshow. 

