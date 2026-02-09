Yotta Deploys BHASHINI’s Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation on Shakti Cloud

Commenting on the development, Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre, said, “The successful migration of Bhashini to indigenous cloud and GPU platforms demonstrates that India can build, scale, and secure its sovereign AI systems for the public good. It underscores the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of developing sovereign compute capacity, models and deploying AI applications that are responsive to India’s unique requirements, including the delivery of reliable, real-time, voice-based services at population scale.”