Yotta Deploys BHASHINI’s Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation on Shakti Cloud

Yotta deployed BHASHINI on Shakti Cloud, ensuring total data sovereignty for India
Language models and citizen data now reside entirely within Indian jurisdiction
The IndiaAI Mission objectives are furthered by this open, interoperable cloud architecture
Sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider Yotta Data Services on Monday announced the successful deployment of BHASHINI’s end-to-end sovereign AI cloud transformation on Yotta’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Shakti Cloud.
The key milestone closely aligns with IndiaAI Mission objectives and represents a major step forward in India’s journey towards self-reliant and scalable AI capabilities. With this development, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, ensuring that language datasets, models, and citizen interactions remain within India’s jurisdiction.
Commenting on the milestone, Shri Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “Yotta’s successful deployment of BHASHINI on Shakti cloud marks a defining moment for India’s data sovereignty journey. This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise. the project validates India’s ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures and reflects Yotta’s capability to build and operate digital infrastructure at national scale.”
The Announcement
This development was showcased at ‘The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues’, an official Pre-Summit Event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by Yotta & Digital India BHASHINI Division, and captured in the ‘Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report’ launched at the event.
The report draws from a real-world deployment at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, where Bhashini’s multilingual AI services were tested at population scale. Powered by Yotta’s NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud, the platform delivered real-time translation and voice-based assistance in 11+ Indian languages, including the multilingual assistant ‘Kumbh Sah’AI’yak’.
The deployment demonstrates how national digital public goods can be migrated from hyperscaler environments to indigenous cloud infrastructure while delivering up to 40 percent performance improvement, 20 to 30 percent cost savings, and sustained 99.99 percent uptime. This was achieved with zero data loss across more than 200 TiB of data and over 3.5 billion files.
Deployment Details
Executed over a two-to-three-month period, the migration covered BHASHINI’s complete AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases, and storage. The new architecture adopts open-source, cloud-agnostic components, reinforcing long-term vendor neutrality, and strategic autonomy.
The deployed environment has been designed as a modular and reusable reference framework that can be adopted across ministries, public sector units, and large-scale national programs.
It provides a clear blueprint for hyperscaler-to-Indian-cloud transitions and reinforces India’s ambition to position AI as a secure, inclusive, and sovereign public utility that supports economic growth, digital inclusion, and technological leadership.
Commenting on the development, Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre, said, “The successful migration of Bhashini to indigenous cloud and GPU platforms demonstrates that India can build, scale, and secure its sovereign AI systems for the public good. It underscores the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of developing sovereign compute capacity, models and deploying AI applications that are responsive to India’s unique requirements, including the delivery of reliable, real-time, voice-based services at population scale.”