MakeMyTrip, Minor Hotels Tie Up to Expand International Stays Options for Indian Travellers

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Our partnership with Minor Hotels is part of our broader strategy to deepen engagement with leading global hospitality groups and strengthen the quality and breadth of international stays on our platform." Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer for Minor Hotels stated, "As demand and share from India continue to grow, we are absolutely focused on strengthening our offering across properties, with added features and experiences that resonate more closely with Indian guests."