Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption for EVs to Continue Till Dec 2027 in Tamil Nadu: Minister

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (b) of clause (1) of section 20 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act,1974 (Tamil Nadu Act 13 of 1974), the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby exempts all battery operated vehicles both transport and non-transport from payment of motor vehicle tax under that Act for a further period commencing on and from the January 1, 2026 and ending with the December 31, 2027." the notification shared by Rajaa, said.