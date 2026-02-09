Pandorum Technologies Secures $18Mn Series B to Advance Programmable Tissue Regenerative Therapies

Pandorum Technologies raised $18mn in a Series B round to advance regenerative therapies
Lead investor Protons Corporate joined Ashish Kacholia and others to back the Bengaluru-based biotech
Clinical development of Kuragenx, a "liquid cornea," will expand across the US and Japan
Biotech firm Pandorum Technologies announced on Monday the closing of a $18 million in Series B financing round, led by Protons Corporate.
The round also saw participation from Galentic Pharma, marquee investor Ashish Kacholia, Noblevast Advisory and Avinya Fund, Burman Family and others. Bandana Kankani, advisor and investor at Pandorum, had guided the transaction, optimizing the alignment between the investment architecture and company’s value creation.
“Just like the Ship of Theseus, the human body is constantly being rebuilt. Pandorum focuses on restoring biological memory, redefining regenerative medicine at its core, “said Dr. Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO of Pandorum.
Use of Proceeds
The funding will be used to advance the clinical development of Pandorum’s disease-modifying, tunable, exosome-based therapies, including Kuragenx, while scaling global manufacturing and expanding operations across the US, Japan, and the Middle East.
Pandorum’s proprietary platform combines biology, engineering, and computation to develop tunable, regenerative exosome therapies that reprogram pathological tissue states, like inflammation and fibrosis, toward functional recovery.
“Our approach treats tissue health, disease, and degeneration as a navigational challenge within an information-constrained biological landscape,” said Dr. Tuhin. “This funding would enable us to translate breakthrough science into programmable, disease-modifying therapies, beginning with single-tissue applications and scaling to multi-tissue repair, aligned with Pandorum’s vision- to heal fast and age slow.”
The clinical translation efforts are led by globally recognized clinicians, including Dr. Virender Singh Sangwan (Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, New Delhi), Dr. Shigeru Kinoshita (Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto), and Dr. Ramez Haddadin and Dr. Satish Nadig (Northwestern Medicine, Chicago).
Pandorum’s Vision
Pandorum has implemented a globally distributed manufacturing strategy, including a CDMO partnership with AGC Biologics (Italy) for the US and European markets, and a strategic collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics (India), a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company is also exploring potential partnerships in the Middle East.
“Congratulations to our team for this achievement. Regenerative medicine, particularly for corneal blindness, is a global necessity that knows no borders,” said co-founder Arun Chandru.
Pandorum’s primary focus is on ocular surface diseases, such as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Neurotrophic Keratitis, for which Kuragenx has received US FDA Orphan Drug Designation. In addition to ophthalmology, it is expanding its tunable platform to address systemic conditions, including inflammatory and degenerative diseases affecting the lung, liver, and nervous systems.