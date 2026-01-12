US Ambassador Assumes Charge in New Delhi: Trade Talks Set for Jan 13, Pax Silica Invite Confirmed

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor assumed office in New Delhi on Monday and underscored continuity in bilateral engagement, saying India and the United States remain in active contact on trade and are expected to hold a near-term follow-up discussion, potentially as early as Tuesday. In his first public remarks, Gor said negotiations had not stalled despite differences, adding that “real friends can disagree, but resolve the difference,” and framed trade talks as one part of a broader partnership spanning security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.