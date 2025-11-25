  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Deeptech
  4. Google challenges nvidia offers tpus for on premise data centers meta in multi billion dollar talks

Google Challenges Nvidia: Offers TPUs for On-Premise Data Centers, Meta in Multi-Billion-Dollar Talks

Google is pivoting its custom TPU strategy, now allowing on-premise installation to bypass Nvidia's dominance and Meta is reportedly in talks for a multi-billion-dollar TPU deployment in its data centers by 2027

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Google Challenges Nvidia: Offers TPUs for On-Premise Data Centers, Meta in Multi-Billion-Dollar Talks
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Google is making a strategic shift by offering its custom TPUs for installation within customer data centres

  • Meta is reportedly in talks to spend billions to deploy TPUs on-premise starting 2027, validating Google's shift

  • The inversion from cloud-only to on-premise TPUs aims to reduce hyperscalers' dependence on Nvidia

Google is stepping up an aggressive push into AI hardware by offering its custom tensor processing units (TPUs) for installation inside customers’ own data centres, The Information reported. It is a strategic shift that could reduce hyperscalers’ dependence on Nvidia.

Meta is reportedly in talks to spend billions to deploy TPUs in its data centres beginning in 2027 and may rent TPU capacity from Google Cloud as early as next year, a potential win that would give Google an anchor customer for its expanded TPU business.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Historically Google kept TPUs inside its cloud and internal infrastructure. The new strategy lets customers place Google-designed accelerators on their own racks or rent capacity via Google Cloud. That inversion, from cloud-only to both cloud and on-premise, is meant to appeal to companies with strict data-sovereignty or latency needs and to undercut Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips.

Related Content
Related Content
XPU, GPU, TPU: Inside the AI Chip Jungle - null
XPU, GPU, TPU: Inside the AI Chip Jungle

BY Shashank Bhatt

Meta’s Potential Role

As per the report, Meta is evaluating both near-term TPU rentals and a multi-billion-dollar on-premise deployment from 2027.

For Google, a firm commitment from one of the world’s largest cloud compute buyers could be transformational. It would validate TPUs as a viable alternative to Nvidia GPUs and could swing meaningful revenue and leverage Broadcom and other suppliers tied into TPU production. Market reaction to the news lifted Alphabet shares and weighed on Nvidia.

Hyperscalers and large AI firms are racing to secure enormous AI compute at scale. Buyers want options beyond a single dominant supplier to reduce price pressure, supply risk and geopolitical exposure. Google’s pitch targets customers that value control over infrastructure, finance, trading, and big social platforms, offering both a potential cost/latency play and a supply-diversification story versus Nvidia.

Why Google, Accel Chose India for Their New AI Bet – Explained - null
Why Google, Accel Chose India for Their New AI Bet – Explained

BY Alka Jain

Who Gains, Who Loses

If Meta or other big buyers move material volumes to TPUs, Nvidia could face slower growth in some enterprise segments. Broadcom and foundry partners that help build Google’s TPU platforms could gain.

Still, Nvidia’s entrenched ecosystem, software stack and huge installed base remain powerful advantages.

Selling or deploying TPUs on-premise raises engineering, logistics and support challenges that differ from cloud rentals. Integration with customers’ stacks, validated software toolchains, supply-chain volume and long lead times for advanced packaging. Any large on-premise rollouts would likely be staged (rental/cloud first, then purchased deployments) and depend on multi-year procurement cycles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×