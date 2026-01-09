Shankh Air to Begin Operations Soon; Check Key Routes and Launch Plans

India’s aviation market is seeing renewed interest in regional routes as passenger demand expands beyond major cities
Shankh Airlines, backed by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, plans January launch from Lucknow
Operations will begin limited, with routes and capacity increasing gradually
India’s aviation market is preparing for another addition as regional air travel gains momentum once again. With passenger traffic rising outside the biggest cities, newer airlines are increasingly turning their attention to routes that connect state capitals and smaller urban centres.
One of the latest entrants is Shankh Air, which is promoted by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma. The airline is preparing to start services from Lucknow in the first half of January. It will be stepping into a sector dominated by larger carriers, but is looking to build its presence on routes with consistent passenger traffic.
At the start, operations will remain limited. The airline has said capacity will be added gradually, with the focus on settling core routes and operations before expanding further, rather than pursuing a rapid rollout.
Key Routes & Launch Plans
Initially, flights will be operated using three Airbus aircraft. Services are planned from Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, along with several destinations within Uttar Pradesh as part of the airline’s first phase of operations.
Two additional aircraft are expected to join the fleet within the next one-and-a-half months. As the fleet expands, the airline plans to widen its domestic footprint. “At present, the fleet size is limited, but as it grows, we will cover the entire country,” chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma said.
International operations are not part of the immediate plan. Vishwakarma said overseas flights are likely only in 2028 or 2029, after the airline establishes itself in the domestic market.
The airline has said its core focus is affordability and accessibility. Vishwakarma said Shankh Airlines aims is to attract middle-class passengers and first-time flyers, and does not want flying to be seen as a luxury. Ticket prices will not be increased during festival seasons, though business-class fares may be priced higher.
On funding, the chairman said the aircraft have been acquired through lease and financing arrangements with external companies. He added that the airline is not focused on competitors’ market shares and is instead concentrating on improving its own operations.
Who is Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma?
Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, 35, comes from a middle-class family in Kanpur and does not have a background in aviation. His early years were shaped by financial constraints, and his formal education remained limited.
He began his working life doing small jobs, including driving vehicles. His business journey gained momentum around 2014, when he entered the cement trade.
This was followed by expansion into TMT steel, mining and transportation. Over time, he built a large fleet of trucks to support the movement of raw materials, calling the growth gradual and organic.
Currently, Vishwakarma is associated with several companies across construction materials, logistics and infrastructure. These businesses form the financial base for Shankh Airlines as it prepares for its first flights from Lucknow.