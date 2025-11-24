US Tech Majors Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta Jointly Oppose Indian Telcos on 6 GHz Band Spectrum

"The upper 6 GHz band is critical for mobile growth in India and it may be noted that several other countries like China, Brazil and European countries are considering the entire 700 MHz in this Upper 6 GHz band for 6G. By deferring the auction of the 6425-6725 MHz and 7025-7125 MHz bands until after WRC-27, India safeguards its 6G future, aligns with global standards, and honours its leadership aspirations," Qualcomm said.