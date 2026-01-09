  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Coal india arm bharat coking coal ipo fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding

Coal India Arm Bharat Coking Coal IPO Fully Subscribed Within Minutes of Opening For Bidding

The IPO received bids for 84,15,46,800 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, translating into 2.43 times subscription, as per NSE data till 11:15 hours

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FreePik
Coal India Photo: FreePik
info_icon

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, an arm of Coal India, got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 84,15,46,800 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, translating into 2.43 times subscription, as per NSE data till 11:15 hours.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 3.79 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted 3.35 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 1 per cent subscription.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Ind RA Expects GDP Growth - null
Ind-Ra Projects India's GDP Growth at 6.9% in FY27, Goldilocks Situation to Persist

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) on Thursday said it has mobilised over ₹273 crore from anchor investors.

The company's ₹1,071-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on January 13.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹21 to ₹23 per share, and at the higher end, the company is valued at over ₹10,700 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India.

The listing of BCCL is part of the government's broader divestment push in the coal sector, aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiaries and enhancing transparency through market discipline.

PM Office Directs Coal India to List All Subsidiaries by 2030 - null
PM Office Directs Coal India to List All Subsidiaries by 2030

BY PTI

In its prospectus, the company stated that the IPO will help achieve the benefits of listing.

The company was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines located at Jharia, Jharkhand and Raniganj, West Bengal coalfields.

BCCL's issue comes against the backdrop of a blockbuster year for the primary market.

In 2025, companies raised a record nearly ₹1.76 lakh crore through IPOs, buoyed by strong domestic liquidity, resilient investor sentiment and a supportive macroeconomic environment. This surpassed the ₹1.6 lakh crore mobilised by 90 firms in 2024 and the ₹49,436 crore raised by 57 companies in 2023. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×