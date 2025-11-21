  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Deeptech
  4. Meta sify technologies to set up gigantic 500mw data centre in vizag

Meta, Sify Technologies to Set Up Gigantic 500MW Data Centre in Vizag

Meta to lease a 500MW hyperscale data centre built by Sify in Visakhapatnam (₹15,266 Cr investment), marking its first large-scale India data lease

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
CBRE India
Meta, Sify Technologies Photo: CBRE India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sify will invest ₹15,266 crore to build the facility, marking Meta's first large data infrastructure lease in India

  • Meta will land its Waterworth subsea cable, linking the US, India, Brazil, and South Africa, at the site

  • Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a data centre hub, securing 1 GW commitments from both Google and Reliance Industries

Tech giant Meta is set to partner with India’s Sify Technologies to establish a 500-megawatt data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, ET reported.

Sify will reportedly invest ₹15,266 crore to build the hyperscale facility in Paradesipalem village, about 25 km from Visakhapatnam city on the Kolkata–Srikakulam highway. This capacity will reportedly be leased to Meta.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

As part of the collaboration, Meta will also land its ambitious subsea cable project, 'Waterworth'at Sify’s landing station in the region.

Related Content
Related Content

Sify will reportedly develop the data centre and all infrastructure till the racks and Meta will be the end user. Other details about investment in racks and processing units are reportedly being worked out.

This will be the first time Meta will lease large-scale data infrastructure in India.

country's largest IT services company TCS - null
TCS Signs Up with TPG for ₹18,000 Cr Data Centre Play; PE Firm Commits ₹8,820 Cr

BY PTI

Meta’s Waterworth Project

In addition to leasing data-centre capacity, Meta is also finalising the landing of its multibillion-dollar undersea cable system, Waterworth, on the shores of Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

Spanning more than 50,000 kilometres, Waterworth is expected to become the world’s longest subsea cable system, linking the US, India, Brazil, and South Africa, and is designed to boost international bandwidth and reduce latency.

For Sify, which plans to list on the local bourses in 2026, the partnership with Meta would mark one of its largest single customer commitments.

Sify and Google are the first companies to participate in Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plan to build a data centre ecosystem with a 6 GW capacity.

While Google will develop a data centre cluster with an installed capacity of 1 GW, the state government has sanctioned 550 MW for Sify. The company’s first AI data centre, with a 50 MW capacity, will be established at Madhurawada.

Data centre facility managing servers powering AI and digital services - null
After Google, Reliance Plans to Set Up 1-GW AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

BY Outlook Business Desk

Reliance’s Data Centre in AP

Recently, Reliance Industries has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in the state..

The modular facility will be developed as a twin to Reliance’s gigawatt-scale AI campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is planned to be supported by a 6-GWp solar power project to meet its energy requirements.

The agreement was announced on the opening day of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam and was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh, and Reliance Executive Director P.M.S. Prasad. State leaders described the deal as part of a broader effort to position Andhra Pradesh as a major AI and data-centre hub.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×