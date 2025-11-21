Meta, Sify Technologies to Set Up Gigantic 500MW Data Centre in Vizag

Sify will invest ₹15,266 crore to build the facility, marking Meta's first large data infrastructure lease in India
Meta will land its Waterworth subsea cable, linking the US, India, Brazil, and South Africa, at the site
Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a data centre hub, securing 1 GW commitments from both Google and Reliance Industries
Tech giant Meta is set to partner with India’s Sify Technologies to establish a 500-megawatt data centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, ET reported.
Sify will reportedly invest ₹15,266 crore to build the hyperscale facility in Paradesipalem village, about 25 km from Visakhapatnam city on the Kolkata–Srikakulam highway. This capacity will reportedly be leased to Meta.
As part of the collaboration, Meta will also land its ambitious subsea cable project, 'Waterworth'at Sify’s landing station in the region.
Sify will reportedly develop the data centre and all infrastructure till the racks and Meta will be the end user. Other details about investment in racks and processing units are reportedly being worked out.
Meta’s Waterworth Project
In addition to leasing data-centre capacity, Meta is also finalising the landing of its multibillion-dollar undersea cable system, Waterworth, on the shores of Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.
Spanning more than 50,000 kilometres, Waterworth is expected to become the world’s longest subsea cable system, linking the US, India, Brazil, and South Africa, and is designed to boost international bandwidth and reduce latency.
For Sify, which plans to list on the local bourses in 2026, the partnership with Meta would mark one of its largest single customer commitments.
Sify and Google are the first companies to participate in Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plan to build a data centre ecosystem with a 6 GW capacity.
While Google will develop a data centre cluster with an installed capacity of 1 GW, the state government has sanctioned 550 MW for Sify. The company’s first AI data centre, with a 50 MW capacity, will be established at Madhurawada.
Reliance’s Data Centre in AP
Recently, Reliance Industries has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in the state..
The modular facility will be developed as a twin to Reliance’s gigawatt-scale AI campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is planned to be supported by a 6-GWp solar power project to meet its energy requirements.
The agreement was announced on the opening day of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam and was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh, and Reliance Executive Director P.M.S. Prasad. State leaders described the deal as part of a broader effort to position Andhra Pradesh as a major AI and data-centre hub.