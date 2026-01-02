WinZO’s Troubles Deepen as ED Freezes Fresh ₹192 Cr Assets, Total Proceeds Reach ₹802 Cr

ED Findings

According to the ED, material recovered during the searches points to deceptive practices on WinZO’s real-money gaming platform. Investigators allege that users were made to compete against bots, AI systems or algorithm-driven “personas” without being informed that they were not playing against real human opponents. The agency has also claimed that in certain cases the platform restricted or prevented customer withdrawals, while earning substantial “rake commission” from games in which bots were pitted against real users.