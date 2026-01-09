Trump Tariffs Test Explained: US Supreme Court to Decide Fate of $150Bn Refunds

Trump is the first US president to use IEEPA to impose tariffs. Historically, the law has been used to sanction US adversaries or freeze their assets, not to levy broad-based import duties. According to Reuters calculations based on US Customs and Border Protection data, tariffs imposed under IEEPA generated an estimated $133.5 billion in collections between February 4 and December 14. Based on average daily collections in late September through mid-December, the total is now estimated to be approaching $150 billion.