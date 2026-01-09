Razorpay Kicks off IPO Preparations for ₹4,500Cr Listing, Invites Bank Pitches

Digital payments firm Razorpay has begun formal preparations for an initial public offering that could raise up to ₹4,500 crore, ET reported. The company has invited merchant banks to pitch for the IPO mandate, with Kotak Mahindra Capital and Axis Capital among the leading contenders to underwrite the issue. While Razorpay is working toward a possible listing by the end of the year, the final timing and size of the offering will reportedly depend on market conditions and board approval.