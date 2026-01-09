Gaurav Munjal Pauses New Startup to Lead Unacademy After upGrad Deal Fails

Founders’ Spin-Out

Munjal and Saini had been exploring plans to spin off the language-learning app AirLearn as an independent business that they would lead. Separately, Munjal was in discussions to raise about $17 million from investors including Peak XV Partners and Blume Ventures, along with several well-known founders, to seed a new venture. Those conversations are now on hold as Unacademy reassesses its strategic direction following the collapse of the deal.