“We are delighted to welcome Mori Trust & Route78 Partners as our investment partners in Chandak Highscape City. This partnership reflects the growing alignment between Indian real estate developers and global institutional investors. Mori Trust’s decision to make their first investment in India through our development is a significant endorsement of the project and the opportunities that Mumbai’s residential real estate market presents.The partnership will further accelerate our vision of developing Chandak Highscape City into a landmark residential destination, offering thoughtfully planned living spaces that cater to the evolving aspirations of homebuyers.”