Zaitoon Honours Over 210 Long-Serving Employees With Gold Coins And Motorcycles On Its 17th Anniversary

Speaking on the occasion, Noufal Narikkoli, Chief Executive Officer, Zaitoon Restaurant Group, said, “As Zaitoon celebrates its 17th anniversary, we take pride in how far we have come since our journey began in Chennai in 2009. Today, with 24 branches across India, Qatar and the UAE, and an annual customer footfall of approximately 15 million, our growth reflects the dedication of the people who have grown with us. Honouring over 210 colleagues who have completed more than a decade with Zaitoon is a heartfelt expression of our gratitude for their loyalty and contribution to the brand.”