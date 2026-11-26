At home, the change is equally tangible. Electric vehicles are no longer an unfamiliar sight or an emerging technology that consumers observe from a distance. VinFast cars have become an increasingly familiar part of everyday life in Vietnam – on daily commutes, family journeys and across commercial mobility services. By the end of the second quarter of 2026, VinFast had maintained its position as Vietnam’s No. 1 automotive brand for 22 consecutive months, with approximately 38% of the overall market. This growing presence reflects how electric mobility is becoming an increasingly practical choice for everyday transportation.