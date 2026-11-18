Singapore

From 18 to 20 December, fans can look forward to a 1,500-strong drone light show, at the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave & Drone Party at Sentosa with DJ RAW to keep the energy going after dark.

A nearly 10m, larger-than-life BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Giant Inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the beachside festivities, with tents, tables and DJ sets offering fans a sun-soaked celebration by day.

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Run at Sentosa on 12 December takes 5,000 runners on a 3km route at Palawan Green, complete with exclusive race pack items.

The official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village takes over Resorts World Sentosa from 16 – 22 December, bringing mission-based team challenges and immersive PLAY, TASTE and BEAUTY zones.

Fans can get their adrenaline pumping with BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore on 21 December. The electric after-dark party features Korean DJ sensation DJ JAGI spinning iconic hits, access to selected rides, fan games, a high-energy dance showcase and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fireworks which will light up the night to themed music.

Fans can also catch the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Lightscape at Universal Studios Singapore from 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027, a projection mapping that illuminates the iconic Revenge of the Mummy façade with themed content.

Sentosa will become the single largest stop in ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ this December, as Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collaborate to roll out an immersive celebration across the island.

From 4 December onward, Sentosa and RWS will transform the island into the largest integrated stop for ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’. Running from 4 to 31 December on Sentosa and 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 at RWS and featuring immersive installations, beachside experiences, a fan village, after-dark entertainment and themed stays, ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ at Sentosa invites fans to extend the experience across one of Asia’s leading leisure destinations.



As part of the experience, fans can gather at THE CITY-themed installations and share-worthy photo-points, participate in the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Stamp Rally at Sentosa on Weverse located at Beach Station Guest Services and Resorts World Sentosa, connect with fellow fans at dedicated fan zones and immerse themselves in exclusively curated ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ experiences across Sentosa and RWS.



Singapore’s Island Playground bringing ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ to Life

Across three themed zones, immersive installations, festive displays and beachside activities keep the celebration going from day to night.



The fan journey begins into and around Sentosa with the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Themed Sentosa Express and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Themed cable car – Sentosa Line. Make sure to catch all three designs, offering a first glimpse of the island-wide celebration. Keep an eye out on the roads too, as dedicated buses wrapped in vibrant designs – featuring BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village – shuttle fans to Resorts World Sentosa.



A day-to-night beach celebration at Palawan Beach

The nearly 10m, larger-than-life pixel art BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Giant Inflatable at Palawan Beach takes centre stage off the coast of Palawan Beach and anchors the ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ festivities at the beachfront.



By day, Palawan Beach becomes the social hub of ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ at Sentosa. Fans can unwind under parasols amidst the sun, sand and sea, accompanied by a DJ spinning top hits for a beachside fan celebration. From 18 to 20 December, fans can look forward to an expanded fan experience with a series of standout experiences. The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave & Drone Party at Sentosa, featuring live DJing by local K-pop deejay and Waterbomb Singapore performer DJ RAW, offers fans a platform to carry on the adrenaline, celebrate and get into the spirit together. As the sun sets, fans can look forward to non-stop hits as they celebrate into the night.



As night falls, fans can also look forward to the skies of Palawan Beach coming alive with a 1,500-strong BTS-themed drone light show set to BTS music in partnership with Visa. Fans can also sign up for the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Run at Sentosa on 12 December, which will span a 3km route. With exclusive Race Pack merchandise such as T-shirts, bags and swimming floats, runners can enjoy a fun-filled run with fan favourite hits bringing up the energy along the route, ending off at Palawan Green where they can commemorate their finish at the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Photo Points at Palawan Green and end off the night with the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave with DJ RAW.



‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ Photo Points across the island

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Photo Points, a series of installations and photo points, also invite fans to find their own escape across Sentosa. From Central Beach Bazaar to Palawan Green, five unique and immersive installations featuring convex-mirror walls and surfboards let fans step out of the everyday, playfully bending and fragmenting the world around them. Themed around Escape, Play, Unwind and Explore, these picture-perfect experiences set the scene for fans to immortalise their fan experience on the island through memorable snapshots.



Alongside the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Tape Hammocks at Sensoryscape, Symphony Streams and Scented Sphere will also play music that adds a different dimension to the garden’s multisensory experience.



More ways to experience ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ at Sentosa

Selected island partners will also feature themed experiences, with more details to be unveiled on Sentosa’s website.



For more information and the full list of participating partners and offers, please refer to the website here.

‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ at Resorts World Sentosa

At Resorts World Sentosa, ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’ will form a key highlight of the resort’s year-end celebrations. From a dedicated Fan Village filled with interactive experiences and opportunities for fans to connect, to an after-hours party at Universal Studios Singapore and themed hotel stays, RWS offers fans more ways to celebrate together.

A dedicated Fan Village for the fans