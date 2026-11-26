A growing share of complex cases

Around 40% of patients who reach the Foundation have already had one or more hypospadias operations elsewhere. Such redo surgeries are more demanding because of scarring, altered anatomy and less healthy tissue available for reconstruction. In 2026 alone, the team has treated more than 50 patients with scrotal hypospadias, one of the more severe forms of the condition. The Foundation has also managed more than 200 patients with differences of sex development (DSD).