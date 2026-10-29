Jewellery Shopping On Your Mind Head To Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai This Festive Season

Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is the city’s premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Established in 2011, it covers 2.1 million square feet and attracts over 1.2 million visitors annually, making it the largest mall in Mumbai. It houses international brands like Zara, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Mango, Victoria’s Secret, Vero Moda, Bath and Body Works and Indian favourites like Nykaa Luxe, Masaba, Meena Bazaar, Lifestyle, Westside and many more. With a variety of entertainment hotspots like The Game Palacio, PVR P[XL] and 4Dx, Timezone, etc. & over 100 top notch eateries, including Ishaara, Punjab Grill, Café Delhi Heights, Pop Tates, Irish House, Tim Hortons, Pret A Manger, Starbucks etc. – there’s something for every mood, every day and every walk of life. The mall also roofs the iconic Dublin Square – the city’s biggest indoor concert venue – hosting some of the most iconic artists like Passengers, Steve Vai, Ronan Keating, Quickstyle, MLTR, Lucky Ali, Amit Trivedi, Vengaboys, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and many more. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai promises the perfect amalgamation of retail and leisure for the entire family.