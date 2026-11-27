Moglix Solar takes customers through five inter-linked steps with one partner accountable throughout: energy assessment and system design, financing coordinated with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), equipment procurement, installation through vetted partners, and maintenance through the loan tenure. The customer owns the system at the end of it. Along the way, Moglix Solar coordinates approvals and net metering with electricity distribution companies and supports applications for government incentives. It also works with businesses and households still weighing the decision, helping them understand the economics for their own site.