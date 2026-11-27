Three recording modes for different creator approaches

Creators can choose from three recording modes to suit their content, platform and playback needs. Ambisonics recording works with the Spatial Audio Video Tool app to support publishing in Eclipsa Audio for an immersive audio experience on YouTube. Binaural recording uses Sony’s proprietary spatial audio technology, also used for 360 Reality Audio, to create a headphone-optimised three-dimensional sound experience. Stereo recording offers a versatile format for headphones and speakers. The microphone can also be used with general recording and video apps as well as Sony’s dedicated apps.