Speaking about her involvement on We Were Here, Lohia says, “I’ve always believed that some of the most exciting creative talent emerges in places where people aren’t necessarily looking. Short films are a wonderful way to discover new filmmakers. They offer the freedom to experiment, take risks and tell stories without the constraints of commercial cinema. What interested me about We Were Here was not simply the film itself, but the originality of the mind behind it. Pranav has a distinctive creative voice and I think that deserves attention. For me, SPLF Media is an extension of something I have believed in throughout my involvement with the arts: that discovering talent is only the beginning. What matters is giving creative people the encouragement and opportunity to develop their voices and be seen.”