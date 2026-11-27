“Opening a store in Rajkot is a significant milestone for us, both personally and as a business. Gujarat has always been an important market for Harit Zaveri Jewellers, and the growing response and trust of our clients here encourage us to keep expanding our presence across the state. With every new store, our endeavour is to be closer and more accessible to our customers, so they have the opportunity to walk in, explore designs and find jewellery that suits their individual preferences, needs and occasions,” shares Harit Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Harit Zaveri Jewellers.